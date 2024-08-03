Seahawks get best update imaginable on QB Geno Smith's injuries
By Lior Lampert
It appears that the 12s can breathe a sigh of relief after the latest update on quarterback Geno Smith.
On Friday, Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald ominously told reporters Smith would undergo imaging on his knee/hip after a second straight missed practice. However, recent intel from ESPN's Adam Schefter suggests the veteran signal-caller dodged a bullet.
Per Schefter, Smith's injuries didn't "reveal anything significant." Moreover, two-time Pro Bowler 'shouldn't miss any time,' based on information the former received from a source.
While it's alleviating to hear Smith and Seattle avoided a doomsday scenario, seeing the 33-year-old return to the field at training camp would be ideal. However, despite the positive news, he got held out of Friday's session.
Apparently, Smith didn't practice Friday because he "was due for another test on his hip" that afternoon, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. So, it sounds like the Seahawks aren't entirely out of the woods yet.
Nonetheless, Smith's clean bill of health is a massive development for the Seahawks, and Condotta expects his "hiatus could end soon."
Until Smith is back, we anticipate seeing a lot of backup quarterback Sam Howell. The latter took "all" of the first team reps on Thursday and the early portion of Friday. Alternatively, Seattle brought in journeyman P.J. Walker this offseason, who's third on the depth chart.
Smith revitalized his career in his first two years as the full-time starter for the Seahawks and will look to continue doing so in 2024. He has guided Seattle to a 17-15 regular season record in that span, including a trip to the playoffs in 2022.
Last season, Smith completed 64.7 percent of his pass attempts for 3,624 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions across 15 games. In a new offensive scheme under coordinator Ryan Grubb, the hope is that he and the offense can build on those numbers.