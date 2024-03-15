Seahawks GM's claims add more confusion to Giants' QB situation
Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider appeared to start a quarterback controversy of sorts with the New York Giants after his latest comments.
Coming off of a surprising run to the playoffs, the New York Giants decided to give Daniel Jones a monster four-year contract worth up to $160 million. Only $92 million of that was guaranteed, but that was still a huge contract to give to a quarterback who was only serviceable for one season.
After receiving that big contract, Jones turned back into the Daniel Jones of old. He threw three times as many interceptions as touchdown passes and went 1-5 in the six games he started. He dealt with multiple injuries along the way, including notably tearing his ACL in their Week 9 matchup at Las Vegas.
Jones proved that he was not the guy for the long-term future, but since he's still on the team with a $47.1 million cap hit he'd still be the starter when healthy, right? Right?? Well, Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider made the Giants' QB situation just that much more confusing.
Seahawks GM raises quarterback controversy in Giants camp with latest comments
The Giants signed Drew Lock to a one-year deal as one of their first moves in free agency to presumably be the backup to Jones, who is still recovering from that Torn ACL. Schneider seemed to indicate otherwise, saying that Lock left because New York offered him a chance to compete for the starting job.
"They basically sold him on the opportunity to compete to be the starter. And he felt like it was the right opportunity. He looked at Baker Mayfield’s opportunity last year and felt that this could be something similar."
If that was true, Lock choosing New York over Seattle would make a ton of sense. The Seahawks happen to have their starting quarterback completely solidified in Geno Smith. However, it sounds like what Schneider is saying is simply not true.
Paul Schwartz of the NY Post revealed that the Giants did not entice Lock to sign with them by saying he'd compete with Jones for the starting spot. As long as Jones is healthy, that spot is his. Even if the Giants select a quarterback in the first round of this upcoming draft, that starting spot belongs to Jones as long as he's healthy.
Even if he wasn't promised a chance to compete with Jones for the starting job, it makes sense for Lock to pick New York over a return to Seattle. Jones has been both underwhelming and injury prone for the majority of his five-year career. If Jones either struggles or misses time due to injury, Lock has a good chance to play. If he were to sign in Seattle behind Geno, chances are, without an unfortunate injury, he won't get a chance to play there.
Perhaps Schneider was salty that Lock chose the Giants over a return to the Seahawks. Who knows? However, no matter how much he might want to create some quarterback controversy, the Giants' plans appear to be solidified. If healthy, Jones is the starter and Lock will carry the clipboard no matter what. Nothing Schneider says can change that.