Seahawks' Jamal Adams leaves a matter of plays into his return in heartbreaker
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was ruled out of his first game in over a year due to a concussion.
By Scott Rogust
The Seattle Seahawks were playing their first primetime game of the season on Monday Night Football, as they were on the road to take on the New York Giants on the road. It was also an important day, as it marked the first time that safety Jamal Adams would play in a football game since Week 1 of the 2022 season, when he tore his quad. But ahead of Week 4, he was cleared to make his return.
Sadly, his return game would not be for long.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones scrambled upfield, attempting to go for a first down. Adams attempted a low tackle on the quarterback, but his helmet made contact with his left knee. The safety was on wobbly feet and had to be helped to the sideline to be checked out.
Unfortunately for Adams, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a concussion.
Jamal Adams ruled out due to concussion early in his Seahawks return in Week 4
ESPN cameras showed a visibly frustrated Adams, who appeared to be yelling at the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant. Adams was held back by members of Seattle's training staff and eventually taken to the locker room. From there, the Seahawks announced that he was out for the remainder of the game.
Speaking to reporters this past Friday, Adams revealed that he contemplated retirement after suffering what turned out to be a torn quad last season.
"It was tough," said Adams, h/t ESPN. "I thought about retiring. I thought about a lot of things. Is this going to be it for me? I didn't know. But I knew eventually, after I got that MRI, I told myself I'm going to be back. I didn't know when or how, but I was going to figure it out."
Adams was pumped up during the game, as he recorded his first tackle on a huge tackle to Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell. It had to feel good for Adams, showing that he still had his "hit stick" ability. But a matter of plays later, Adams' return was cut short.
In his first game back, Adams recorded two solo tackles.