Seahawks off to rocky start without Pete Carroll after 'fight-riddled' practice
Do you know the saying, "You never know a good thing until it's gone."?
Yeah, the Seattle Seahawks are already reminiscing on the Pete Carroll days.
Carroll coached his final season with the Seahawks last year, opting for a role as an advisor for the team instead. Seattle replaced their future Hall of Fame coach with 37-year-old Mike Macdonald. This is Macdonald's first head coaching job in his 15-year coaching career. He has led the daunting University of Michigan's defense and the Baltimore Ravens defense in recent years.
But his first season as a head coach is getting off to a bit of a rough start. He was granted the reigns to a mediocre squad with some average quarterback play from Geno Smith.
But his biggest problem right now has less to do with the talent and more to do with the way the talent is acting.
DK Metcalf headlines the Seahawks fight-filled preseason practice
Preseason practices are an interesting topic in the NFL. Often times you will find a mix of superstar players that are going through the motions and fringe roster players that are practicing like their hair is on fire. Mixing these two can often lead to physical encounters on the field with the superstar caliber players almost always being involved.
Fights are a normal occurrence at football practice. But they're not an everyday thing. They're certainly not something that happens multiple times in one day unless that team is extremely undisciplined, which comes right back on the head coach.
The recent Seahawks practice has people wondering if Macdonald's squad is one of these undisciplined units.
That's right. Five fights broke out at the recent Macdonald-led Seahawks practice. This practice was led by the Seahawks superstar wide receiver, DK Metcalf, finding himself right in the thick of things.
Metcalf was caught on video swinging a helmet in a Myles Garrett-esque action, at one of his teammates. What makes this serious action a bit funny is that the action was caught on an NFL Network interview that was being shown.
The part about this situation that completely blows me away is the seriousness of the act. This isn't a pushing and shoving match between competitors. This is Metcalf swinging a rock-solid weapon at the head of another teammate. Mind you, this is his teammate that he's attempting actual assault on.
I understand there's physicality in football. Even fights at practice. But this is a complete collapse of discipline, maturity and character by the Seahawks entire organization.
Do you think the Seahawks are missing their Hall of Fame leader, Pete Carroll, yet?