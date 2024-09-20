A Seahawks-Panthers trade to try and hit lottery for post-Geno Smith life
The Carolina Panthers shocked the football world when they announced they were benching the 2023 first overall pick, Bryce Young, just 18 starts into his professional career. This has caused for many around football to speculate that Carolina could look to move Young while he still has some value and then select a quarterback with their 2025 first rou-d pick.
ESPN Staff Writer David Newton recently reported that Young is open to anything after being benched by the Panthers.
"A source close to Young said the quarterback is "open to anything'' as it pertains to staying with the Panthers through the end of his rookie contract or being traded to another team," Newton wrote.
The Miami Dolphins are the obvious top option to make a move for Young, but one of the dark horse teams in this potential sweepstakes is the Seattle Seahawks.
A Seahawks-Panthers trade that frees Bryce Young from his Carolina shackles
Young wouldn't be the cheapest option on the market, but considering the fact that he's just one NFL Draft removed from being the consensus top selection, he should be relatively cheap given the circumstances.
For the Seahawks to acquire him, they have a few paths that they could take. They could package multiple years of picks in the third to fifth round range. This could cause them to be missing picks in the next two or three drafts.
The trade proposal that I put together only has them losing picks in one season, albeit they include a third rounder in the deal. The proposed deal is the Seahawks own third round pick in 2025 and a sixth round pick from the Bears in 2025 as well to acquire Bryce Young.
For the Panthers, they would be ending their Bryce Young experiment, allowing them to add a few draft picks while he still has value. If he continues down this path, he will lose his trade value very quickly.
For the Seahawks, they would have their franchise quarterback for when Geno Smith begins to decline again. Young hasn't looked good with the Panthers, but Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield looked bad with the Panthers too. Maybe it has more to do with the team and surrounding players rather than the quarterback.
Young still has a ton of potential and if you added him to an offense with the weapons around him like Seattle has, he could begin to blossom into the player that everybody thought he would be.