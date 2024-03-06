Seahawks Pro Bowler had hilarious social media reaction to being released
Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs was released in an effort to create salary cap before free agency. The three-time Pro Bowler responded with a light-hearted comment on social media.
By Kinnu Singh
The Seattle Seahawks caught safety Quandre Diggs on video tape stealing boxes.
Well, maybe the similarities don't go that far. But he still did get fired on his day off, just like Craig, Ice Cube's character in "Friday," a comedy movie from 1995.
The Seattle Seahawks released safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams and tight end Will Dissly, the team announced on Tuesday. The move comes a week before the start of the new league year and the beginning of the free agency period on Wednesday, March 13. All 32 franchises must comply with the salary cap before then.
Being released is often a tumultuous time for NFL players — often times, it means having to find interested teams, negotiate new contracts, sell homes, and relocate families. Still, players can often tell when it's coming, whether it's due to coaching changes, regressing production, or salary cap figures.
After being released, most players take to social media to thank fans and reflect on their time with the franchise. Diggs, however, used the opportunity to make a light-hearted reference to a scene from "Friday," in which Craig, played by Ice Cube, discusses getting fired on his day off for allegedly stealing boxes.
Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs reacts to being released
"Got fired on my day off. Damn," Diggs posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Fortunately, Diggs likely won't have to get a job as a dog catcher.
Seattle general manager John Schneider made the cuts in an effort to create salary cap relief, despite the league's record-shattering spending limit of $255.4 million. Even after restructuring the contract of quarterback Geno Smith. the Seahawks had just $12 million in cap space — the 11th-lowest amount in the NFL.
The release of Diggs will save Seattle an additional $11 million in cap space while creating a dead cap charge of $10.2 million. The release of Adams saves $6.1 million in cap space while absorbing a massive $20.8 million in dead money. Dissly's release clears $7 million and creates $3.1 million in dead money. the three veteran starters will create roughly $24 million in salary cap space, per OverTheCap.
Heading into the free agency period, the Seahawks now have roughly $36.2 million in cap space for 2024, which ranks 16th in the NFL. Their dead cap total is now the worst in the league at $34.4 million.
Diggs was selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. In 2020, the Lions traded the defensive back to Seattle in exchange for a fifth-round pick. The move paid off for the Seahawks — Diggs started 33 games and compiled 10 interceptions, 17 pass deflections, and 108 solo tackles. The 31-year-old safety made three consecutive Pro Bowls in his first three seasons with Seattle, but his production slightly regressed during the 2023 NFL season.
The Seahawks will be nearly unrecognizable in the 2024 NFL season after the departure of head coach Pete Carroll, Adams and Diggs.