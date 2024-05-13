Seahawks considering reunion that would come with two surprising changes
By Scott Rogust
The Seattle Seahawks missed out on the playoffs last season, and it resulted in some shocking turnovers. Pete Carroll was out as head coach and transitioning to the front office. Replacing Carroll is former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who is molding the team in his image.
While many players from the Carroll regime have remained, some have left, like linebacker Bobby Wagner, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, and tight end Will Dissly. The Seahawks have parted ways with one player, but they have opened the door for a return.
According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, the Seahawks informed safety Jamal Adams when they released him from his contract that they would be open to a reunion. However, there are two catches -- Adams would have to play weakside linebacker and play on a league-minimum contract.
"Seahawks sources have emphasized that if the team brings Adams back, it will be to play weakside linebacker in a part-time role," writes Henderson. "Given their tight financial situation (OverTheCap.com lists them with around $1.5 million in cap space after restructuring cornerback Mike Jackson's contract) and the fact that Adams is coming off three straight injury-plagued seasons and has zero sacks since 2020, it would likely be for something close to the league minimum."
Seahawks open to Jamal Adams reunion, but only if he plays linebacker
As the Seahawks sources told Henderson, not only would Adams play linebacker, but on a part-time basis. additionally, Adams would be expected to play on special teams as well. Henderson also writes that a reunion with Adams "isn't considered likely."
The Seahawks' safety group is led by Rayshawn Jenkins, who was signed to a two-year, $12 million contract following his release by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then there's Julian Love, who shined in his first year in Seattle. Behind them on the depth chart are Tre Brown and Coby Bryant.
Adams was brought over by the Seahawks back in 2020 in a trade with the New York Jets. Seattle had to surrender their 2021 first- and third-round picks and a 2022 first-rounder in exchange for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round selection by the Jets.
The move didn't pan out for the Seahawks, as Adams struggled in coverage and suffered a multitude of injuries, including a season-ending torn quad in 2022 and a concussion and knee strain in 2023.
This past season, Adams played in nine games, recording 40 tackles, 21 defensive stops, seven quarterback pressures, five quarterback hurries, and two quarterback hits. However, Adams recorded 15 missed tackles, and allowed 28 receptions for 292 yards and two touchdowns on 34 targets, per Pro Football Focus ($).
Adams is still a free agent as of this writing. Although the Seahawks have an interest in bringing Adams back, it appears to be unlikely based on Henderson's reporting.