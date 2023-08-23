Seahawks rumors: First-round pick uncertain for opener, free agency shift, XFL addition
- Injury updates on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jamal Adams and Jordyn Brooks
- Are the Seahawks becoming big spenders?
- XFL champion gets chance to solve depth issue
The Seahawks dropped a slew of injury updates on Tuesday, some good, some bad.
Fans who are eager to see Jaxon Smith-Njigba become the latest first-round wide receiver to light the NFL on fire may have to wait.
Head coach Pete Carroll confirmed the young pass catcher suffered a fracture in his wrist and faces three to four weeks out. Adam Schefter reported that Smith-Njigba underwent wrist surgery in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.
Seattle opens the season on Sept. 10, which is less than three weeks out from the surgery. So don't expect JSN to play against the Rams.
There was better news to be had on the injury front though. Carroll revealed that safety Jamal Adams could be activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list as early as Wednesday.
Adams will be eased into practice, per Brady Henderson of ESPN, but getting him back on the practice field after missing 11 months of action is a huge step in the right direction.
And Adams isn't the only starter on defense getting back to work. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, his first back since tearing his ACL eight months ago.