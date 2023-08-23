Seahawks rumors: First-round pick uncertain for opener, free agency shift, XFL addition
- Injury updates on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jamal Adams and Jordyn Brooks
- Are the Seahawks becoming big spenders?
- XFL champion gets chance to solve depth issue
Seahawks rumors: Seattle's free agency shift is good for the defense
Seahawks fans can thank Uchenna Nwosu for the free agency splash the team made with defensive end Dre'Mont Jones.
Brady Henderson explored the addition of those two free agency additions for ESPN noting how they "broke a trend by breaking the bank" for Seattle.
Going out and getting Nwosu for $19 million over two years was a deviation on its own. But imagine if he hadn't lived up to that contract and earned a three-year, $53-million extension? Would Jones be in a Seahawks uniform right now? Maybe not.
Nwosu's career-high for sacks with the Chargers was five. He almost doubled that in Year 1 with the Seahawks. He also set career bests in tackles, tackles for loss, quarterback hits and forced fumbles.
The Seahawks gambled on Nwosu, a player with upside who broke through as a productive starter in the final year of his rookie deal. It was that much easier to roll the dice on Jones, who brings a similar profile, and his three-year, $51.5-million deal knowing how well it all worked out with Nwosu first.
And if it works out with Jones, who knows what other deals the Seahawks might be willing to offer.