Seahawks rumors: First-round pick uncertain for opener, free agency shift, XFL addition
- Injury updates on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jamal Adams and Jordyn Brooks
- Are the Seahawks becoming big spenders?
- XFL champion gets chance to solve depth issue
Seahawks rumors: XFL champion Sal Cannella fills injury gap
The front of the depth chart at tight end is well-stocked in Seattle. They've got Noah Fant, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson all back for 2023.
But preseason depth at tight end took a hit in the second preseason game on Saturday. Tyler Mabry, who fans will remember from his cameo last year catching his first career pass for a touchdown against the Jets, picked up an injury.
In response, Seattle went out and gave a chance to an XFL star.
Sal Cannella, who led the Arlington Renegades in receiving last year, signed an NFL contract with the Seahawks on Monday.
It'll be an uphill battle for the Auburn product to make the 53-man roster. Seattle only carried three tight ends on cut day last year. However, Mabry made the practice squad and was able to contribute late in the season. That's what Cannella will be looking to achieve.
Last year, Cannella had 42 receptions for 415 yards in 10 games. He had four catches for 71 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown, in the XFL Championship Game.
He spent last offseason with the Packers, making the preseason finale against Green Bay even more intriguing.