Seahawks scope out potential Geno Smith successor with intriguing NFL Draft visit
The Seattle Seahawks had an official visit with Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who played three collegiate games against Seattle's new offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb.
By Kinnu Singh
The Seattle Seahawks had an unexpected regime change this offseason. With head coach Mike Macdonald and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, things are bound to look a bit different for Seattle's offense. Grubb, who was with the University of Washington for the past two years, will attempt to bring his dynamic passing game to the professional level.
Quarterback Geno Smith resurrected his career with the Seahawks when he became the starter in 2022, but he took a step backward during the 2023 campaign. Following the departure of former head coach Pete Carroll, Smith's future in Seattle could be uncertain moving forward.
Grubb is well-acquainted with Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Seattle's new offensive coordinator may be interested in a different quarterback prospect.
Seattle Seahawks host Oregon quarterback prospect Bo Nix
The Seattle Seahawks hosted Oregon quarterback Bo Nix for an official visit this weekend, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston, an NBC affiliate.
The Seahawks traded for quarterback Sam Howell earlier this offseason to be a backup for Smith, but general manager John Schneider told reporters at the annual league meetings that the trade wouldn't alter Seattle's draft process. The team is evidently open to searching for a long-term option at the position.
Nix has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football over the past few seasons. He finished the 2023 season as a Heisman Trophy finalist after leading the nation with a 77.3 completion percentage and passing for 4,508 yards with 45 touchdowns and three interceptions. The 6-foot-3 quarterback also rushed for 234 yards with six touchdowns. Nix was a three-year starter at Auburn before transferring to Oregon, where he started for two seasons. He holds the NCAA record for most career starts at 61 and compiled a 43-18 record during his collegiate career.
Nix finished with the best turnover-worthy throw percentage (one percent) and fourth in yards per attempt, according to Pro Football Focus, suggesting that he is capable of taking care of the football while also generating big plays. Nix benefited from Oregon's scheme, which allowed Nix to make quick reads to his playmakers in a timing and rhythm-based offense. Nix averaged just 2.44 seconds to throw, the fourth-quickest snap-to-throw time in the country.
Grubb's Washington Huskies beat Nix and the Oregon Ducks in each of their three matchups over the last two seasons, but perhaps Grubb saw some desirable qualities while facing Nix.
The Seahawks currently hold the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which puts them out of distance to land one of the top quarterback prospects in this year's class, such as USC's Caleb Williams, LSU's Jayden McDaniels, North Carolina's Drake Maye, or Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. Seattle may be within a position to land one of the next-best quarterbacks, however, such as Penix or Nix.