Sean McDermott's comment proves he has the wrong mentality to coach these Bills
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott may not be the man to get this contender over the top.
By John Buhler
Without question, Sean McDermott is the best head coach the Buffalo Bills have had since Marv Levy. But unlike Levy, McDermott has never come close to leading this team to a Super Bowl. Levy made a career out of that, but went 0-for-4 in consecutive Super Bowls after winning the AFC. Buffalo has some of the best fans on the planet, but you have to wonder if McDermott is now on the hot seat.
While a strong finish to the regular season helped change the narrative around McDermott brewing in Western New York, the Bills still lost another playoff game at home. Yes, it may have been to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, but the fact Buffalo hasn't been to one yet since McDermott took over the team nearly a decade ago is rather astonishing. He cannot see the problem.
Despite grooming Josh Allen into a top-tier quarterback in the league, the Bills have underperformed.
"To say we haven't had success or Josh hasn't had success, I think would be kind of narrow-minded. It's hard to win in the NFL, so you kind of regroup every year, and you take it one game at a time. But we're all looking for Josh to really be that face of the franchise, like he's been, and continuing to evolve, like he's always done."
Some head coaches can take a team from bad to good, but even fewer can take one from good to great. Where exactly do the Bills land in the overall NFL hierarchy? To me, they have consistently been a top-10 team in the league since Allen's second year in the league out of Wyoming in 2019. However, they have been closer to top eight than they have been to top four, but never top two. Why is that?
With Brian Daboll, Ken Dorsey and Leslie Frazier out of the building, it all goes back to McDermott...
Sean McDermott's comments cannot be sitting well with Bills Mafia
While I tend to think that the Bills' Super Bowl window closed before it really even opened, I could be proven wrong with an MVP campaign out of Allen and a season for the ages out of the Bills. Only a handful of teams can win the Super Bowl each year, and I am not sure if the Bills are still in that upper echelon of the league. Kansas City is dynastic, and I really like those Houston Texans going forward.
If you were to take a gander over in the NFC, teams like the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers are obviously on the shortlist. I also think the Green Bay Packers are right there as well. So I've got five teams I like more of winning it all than the Bills this year, not to mention other quality teams like the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles. We are running out of room!
Given that Allen is still on the good side of 30, we could see another era of Bills football be good enough to win it all. For now, I suspect that it will have to be with a different head coach. While I have liked what McDermott has been about for several years now, I think Buffalo may need a new message emanating through the locker room. Sadly, I feel the Bills are going to see the McDermott era through.
Anything short of an AFC Championship Game appearance, and the Bills need to move on from him.