Sean Murphy grossed out Braves fans growing a second elbow after HBP
Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy needs to figure out how to change his luck because right now it's working against him.
Murphy just made it back off the injured list last week and now he's facing yet another injury concern. The Braves just have to hope this one is less serious than the one he suffered on Opening Day, keeping him out for two months.
In the ninth inning of Tuesday's game, Red Sox pitcher Chase Anderson caught Murphy in the elbow with a 91-mph fastball. It took just seconds for the impacted spot to start swelling up like a balloon, quite literally.
Fans coped with some entertaining tweets. What else can you do?
Sean Murphy can't escape the freak injury bug
Swelling like that does not look good at all. Indeed, it spelled the end of Murphy's night. He was taken out of the game, which ended in a Braves victory shortly after.
Considering the injury road Murphy has faced this season already, getting injured in the top of the ninth with two outs just feels like he's cursed.
Hopefully, the Braves can get that thing wrapped up with some ice, get the swelling down and confirm that Murphy will be A-okay. That's the best case scenario at least.
Aside from Murphy's injury, it was a great time to be with the Braves on Tuesday. Max Fried set a career high for strikeouts with 13. Ozzie Albies and Orlando Arcia homered as Atlanta downed the Red Sox, 8-3.