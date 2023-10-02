Sean Payton took a shot at Bears QB Justin Fields after comeback victory
Seems like Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton's default setting is to disrespect other teams. Sheesh.
By Kristen Wong
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton recorded his first win with the franchise on Sunday against the Bears. The victory alone wasn't enough -- he just had to take a jab at his opponents, too.
In a post-game press conference, Payton made some subtle comments about Justin Fields that might rub Bears fans the wrong way.
Fields made history in Week 4 with 16 consecutive completions to start the game, and he finished with over 300 passing yards and four touchdowns to boot. While his performance was overshadowed by the collapse of the Bears' defense that gave up 17 points in the fourth quarter, Fields enjoyed his best performance of the year so far.
What does Payton do as a result? Give him a backhanded compliment, naturally.
Payton said of Fields, "We felt like if we could keep [Fields in the pocket], we could get our opportunity. And certainly that's what happened on the last play where Kareem intercepted it. We had him right where we wanted him. In the pocket."
Broncos HC Sean Payton dissed Bears' Justin Fields
It's nothing perjury-worthy, but Payton manages to slide in an extra helping of disrespect toward Fields. Referencing Fields' late-game interception, Payton said the Broncos wanted Fields "in the pocket" because the implication is that he can't throw.
Sounds like a silly comment given how Fields terrorized the Broncos' defense for most of the game.
Fields' rushing ability arguably outweighs his skills as a passer, yet the 2021 first-rounder showcased his arm with a handful of impressive deep throws against a leaky Broncos defense.
This summer, Sean Payton dragged Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for his failed head coaching stint in Denver. Payton isn't doing much better in 2023 and may have just barely saved his job for now with a close win over Chicago.
In spite of the excitement that surrounds Payton's first win with the franchise, the Dolphins' 70-point beatdown of the Broncos still feels fresh as ever. Payton would do well to have a sit-down talk with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph -- who let Fields find his groove in Week 4 -- instead of making new enemies week after week.
Sean Payton came out on top and gets to face a Jets team he talked smack about this week. You can ensure you're a winner betting on either team thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook's $200 guaranteed win promo! New users who bet $5 or more after a $10 deposit will win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. Even if you lose, you're a winner with this exclusive promo. Sign up for DraftKings now and get your popcorn ready!