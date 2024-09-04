Sean Payton's latest Broncos decision puts even more pressure on Bo Nix
By Lior Lampert
As Week 1 of the 2024 NFL campaign rolls around, teams are putting their finishing touches on the offseason. Chief among those decisions is naming captains, which Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton announced on Wednesday.
Veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton is the only Bronco who wore the badge of honor last season to earn the title this year. Nonetheless, the most intriguing selection of the bunch is rookie quarterback Bo Nix -- for more reasons than one.
Voting for Nix as one of six players to wear the "C" on his jersey is the utmost gesture of respect from his peers. Moreover, his captaincy is a landmark achievement in Broncos franchise history.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Nix is the first rookie captain for the Broncos since Hall of Fame running back accomplished the feat in 1967. To say this puts additional stress on the former Oregon and Auburn signal-caller would be an understatement.
Nix already faced enough stress to perform in Year 1 of his pro career. Somehow, Payton found a way to turn up the heat even more.
The Broncos reaching to select Nix 12th overall in this year's NFL Draft put a target on his back from the jump. Since then, his strong preseason showing and positive training camp buzz en route to winning the starting quarterback gig have heightened expectations. To cap it off, Denver makes him a captain.
Yes, the upbeat tone surrounding Nix, his performance thus far and gaining the esteem of his counterparts is encouraging. However, it also sets the bar high for him to produce upon his first regular-season snap for the Broncos.
Being held in high regard is a double-edged sword. Receiving recognition for your efforts is rewarding, though maintaining that admiration and not getting complacent is pivotal. Ultimately, Nix must find a way to balance the clout with living up to the hype. His status as a leader in Denver's locker room will further complicate the matter, so seeing how he navigates through everything will be interesting.