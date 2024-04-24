Sean Payton might not get ideal QB fit because of Broncos trade for Sean Payton
When the Denver Broncos traded to acquire head coach Sean Payton, it was seen as a long-term strategy with an eventual payoff. Now, that strategy could be interfering with their draft strategy in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Kinnu Singh
When the Denver Broncos traded with the New Orleans Saints to obtain the hiring rights for head coach Sean Payton, it seemed worth the cost.
The team has been in perennial turmoil since winning Super Bowl 50, desperately attempting — and failing — to find a franchise quarterback. When Payton was brought in, it was an attempt to rejuvenate the career of quarterback Russell Wilson, whom the Broncos had mortgaged their future for one year prior. But the Broncos released Wilson after the 2023 season, despite the $85 million dead money charge on their salary cap.
Unfortunately for the Broncos, it's a little challenging to start anew, and it's precisely because of their recent trades. The mistake of trading for Wilson left the Broncos without many draft picks to move around in recent years, and the trade for Payton may be affecting their ability to move around in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Broncos may have trouble landing Bo Nix with current draft order
Recent reports have indicated that Denver is interested in Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, but NFL analyst Albert Breer noted that the Broncos have a demonstrated interest in another quarterback in this year's draft: Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.
According to Breer, the Broncos have already substantially invested in scouting Nix, which included an hour-long Zoom call and a Broncos-led workout in Eugene, Oregon. Payton personally attended the workout to meet with Nix on March 18, according to Breer.
The problem is, the Broncos may not even have the opportunity to draft Nix considering how their draft order lines up this year.
While Nix could potentially be the quarterback to turn this tortured franchise around, spending a No. 12 overall pick on him may be too high for the Oregon quarterback. Nix was widely projected as a second-round selection, but he has climbed up to a first-round projection as quarterback-needy teams have positioned themselves to select quarterbacks early in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Although the Broncos have a total of eight selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, they currently do not have a second-round pick, which was traded away to land Payton. After their first round selection, they do not pick again until the No. 76 overall pick in the third round.
This doesn't necessarily mean all hope is lost for the Broncos. Denver could trade down to draft Nix and recoup some draft capital, which could give them the opportunity to acquire more talent on a roster that desperately needs it.