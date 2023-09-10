Sean Payton reaches into Super Bowl bag in first ever Broncos play as head coach
Sean Payton gave the Raiders the ambush treatment.
By Josh Wilson
Sean Payton, during his 15 years as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, drew a reputation as a chaotic, gutsy coach. He would push the limits and boundaries wherever he could and was a coach who would make the opposition nervous in all areas of the game, especially when his team had the ball.
Payton never fit a mold in New Orleans of predictability. Going up against him would make you sweat because, in situations where a decision from your opponent was viewed as obvious, Payton would press into that to make chaos out of the situation.
Fourth down in your own territory? No guarantee to punt. Obvious PAT situation? Why not just go for two?
Perhaps no more gutsy than the halftime kickoff of Super Bowl XLIV. The Saints were kicking to the Colts, and they decided, down 10-6, to give Indy an onside kick. It became known as the Ambush kick, the name of the play. It was the first time a Super Bowl halftime opened with an onside kick.
The Saints recovered the onside kick and it completely changed the momentum of the game. New Orleans would go on to win its first franchise Super Bowl, 31-17.
He brought that play, more or less, to Denver this year.
Sean Payton ambushes Raiders on first play of coaching career in Denver
Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos started off Week 1 with an onside kick. Because, if you're Sean Payton, why not?
Certainly shades of Ambush.
It looked, for a moment, like the Broncos pulled it off and gained the possession. Unfortunately, there was a flag on the play, and the Raiders instead got great field position to start. The Raiders went up 7-0 in the opening quarter before Denver cut it to 7-6.
It confirmed for us one big thing: Sean Payton means business in his first year with the Broncos, and he hasn't changed a bit. He's still as unconventional and gutsy as he was in New Orleans. Maybe, just maybe, it'll lead to a Super Bowl season for Denver.