Seattle Reign vs. Kansas City Current: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Seattle Reign FC finally has some momentum to build on. Laura Harvey's team is going to need it going up against the most potent attacking unit in the league, Kansas City Current in Wednesday's double-header of NWSL-After-Dark.
Down to 10 just nine minutes in on Friday evening, it looked like Seattle was going to fall into a deeper hole near the bottom of the table. Miraculously, that was not the case. Harvey's team didn't put their heads down, rallying down Tziarra King and a goal to an impressive triumph over the San Diego Wave. It wasn't without the Southern California side gifting away a key chance that flipped the game on its head. When you're down a player, you need those kind of breaks.
Using its physicality defensively, a Kailen Sheridan miscue playing out the back, and a world-class header from Veronica Latsko, Seattle was able to conclude its losing skid at five games. It's a confidence booster with points being at a premium for the Reign in the beginning stages of the season.
Vlatko Andonovski's side continues into this final leg of a three-game road trip, one that had a wrench thrown into it because of an over four-hour weather delay in the Lone Star State. We're not entirely sure how much you can read into those interrupted 90 minutes in Houston this past weekend. There were just a lot of external factors (no Bia Zanerrato, the rain, etc...) that made it impossible to call Sunday a poor result for KC. It did dominate going forward but conceded following the delay to end a two-contest win streak.
The hiatus in play at Shell Energy Stadium has already impacted this meeting with the Reign per KC's sideline leader. The ex-USWNT coach, well, wasn't happy with what went down.
"There's so many things on the training scheduled in Seattle, so we're not going to be able to do that. Obviously, we lost the whole day of opportunity to recover," Andonovski explained. "So the schedule, like I said, it's already challenging to start off with. We have by far the worst schedule in the league, and this just made it even worse."
It will be the fourth match out of the last five away from CPKC Stadium for the Current. The club heads home for four of its next five following Wednesday beginning with a meeting with NC Courage on May 12.
In nine contests between these two, since the Current came into the league, there has never been a draw across all competitions. So, it's safe to say that a split of the points is not the likeliest outcome. The side on home soil has won four out of the last five. Last year at Lumen Field, two goal involvements by wing-back Sofia Huerta drove the Reign to all three points in early June.
The best part about the Current is that it doesn't all come from the trio of Temwa Chawinga, Zanerratto, and Vanessa DiBernardo. KC spreads the wealth. As of that come-from-behind win a few weeks ago in the City of Angels, the Missouri ball club now has 11 different players with a minimum one-goal contribution. In contrast, Seattle has just four players with goals to their name.
On the other side of the ball, the outfit in second position hasn't yet recorded a clean sheet. Even the three worst defenses in the league have at least one to this point in the campaign. The two clubs it is sandwiched between have combined for four games without conceding a goal.
Predicted starting XIs for Reign vs. Current
Seattle Reign FC (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Laurel Ivory
Defenders: Alana Cook, Lily Woodham, Lauren Barnes (C), Sofia Huerta
Midfielders: Jess Fishlock, Ji So-yun, Angharad James
Forwards: Bethany Balcer, Veronica Latsko, Emeri Adames
Kansas City Current (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Adrianna Franch
Defenders: Hailie Mace, Gabrielle Robinson, Elizabeth Ball, Ellie Wheeler
Midfielders: Claire Hutton, Vanessa DiBernardo, Lo'eau LaBonta (C)
Forwards: Temwa Chawinga, Michelle Cooper, Claire Lavogez
How to watch Seattle Reign FC vs. Kansas City Current in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Wednesday, May 8
- Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington)
- TV info/Live Stream: NWSL+
Prediction: Seattle Reign FC 1-2 Kansas City Current