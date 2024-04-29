Updated Seattle Seahawks QB depth chart after adding Pro Bowler's brother
Taking a look at the updated Seahawks quarterback depth chart after signing Tua Tagoviola's brother.
It's a new era of Seattle Seahawks football. After 14 years in Seattle, head coach Pete Carroll and the Seahawks parted ways. It came a bit out of nowhere as Seattle still finished with a winning record last season, but they did make a smart hire replacing him with former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.
Macdonald is set to lead a Seahawks team with a good amount of talent on both sides of the ball but in a tough division with teams like the 49ers and Rams in it.
The Seahawks hope that their quarterback play will measure up against guys like Matthew Stafford and Brock Purdy. Perhaps the team signing Pro Bowler Tua Tagovaiola's brother, Taulia, can give the team some much-needed depth in that department behind Geno Smith.
Updated Seahawks QB depth chart if Tualia Tagoviola makes the roster
The Seahawks invited the former Maryland quarterback to participate in their Rookie Minicamp after going undrafted in the NFL Draft according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. If he performs well, Tagoviola can have a shot at earning a NFL contract.
With Tagoviola on board, let's check out the Seahawks updated quarterback depth chart if he were to make the team courtesy of Ourlads.
1. Geno Smith
2. Sam Howell
3. Chevan Cordeiro
4. *Tualia Tagoviola
Geno Smith remains the team's unquestioned starter after completing 64.7% of his passes last season for 3,624 yards and 20 passing touchdowns to go along with nine interceptions. He wasn't quite as good as he was in the 2022 campaign and also missed some time due to injury, but he was incredibly clutch in fourth quarters and was a Pro Bowler in his own right.
The quarterback room has a new look as Seattle replaced their backup quarterback from the last couple of seasons, Drew Lock, with Sam Howell who they acquired in a trade with the Commanders.
The third spot on the depth chart for now belongs to Chevan Cordeiro, another undrafted rookie who signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. The former San Jose quarterback ranks ahead of Tagoviola now, but depending on how both quarterbacks play that can change.
Tagoviola has a tall task ahead of him when it comes to getting playing time, but sitting behind Smith and Howell should help him if he does make the team. He's coming off a season that saw him complete 66.4 percent of his throws for 3,377 yards and 25 passing touchdowns to go along with 11 interceptions.