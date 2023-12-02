SEC Championship Game: Date, time, location and how to watch Georgia vs. Alabama
The 2023 SEC Championship Game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama carries heavy College Football Playoff implications. Here's how you can watch the big game.
By Scott Rogust
One of the big games of championship week will be between SEC powerhouses, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide, on Saturday, Dec. 2. Not only is this for bragging rights, but this game carries heavy College Football Playoff implications.
The Georgia Bulldogs, coached by Kirby Smart, are going for the three-peat as college football's national champions. With a win over Alabama, it will clinch a spot in the Playoff. Speaking of Alabama, they could send the entire CFP field into disarray with a victory on Saturday afternoon. As in, the CFP selection committee may have its work cut out for them depending on the results of other conference championship games.
Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the SEC Championship Game, including the start time, location, injury reports, and how to watch and stream the matchup.
Georgia vs. Alabama: What time does the SEC Championship Game start?
The opening kickoff between Georgia and Alabama is set for 4:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. CT.
This game will follow the Big 12 Championship Game between the No. 7 Texas Longhorns and No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys. That game will have CFP implications as well, considering Texas beat Alabama in Week 2 of the season.
Where is the SEC Championship Game being held?
The SEC Championship Game is being held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The home stadium of the Atlanta Falcons has hosted the game since 2017. Prior to that, the Georgia Dome was the home of the SEC Championship Game from 1994 until 2016.
Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. hosted the SEC Championship Game in 1992 and 1993 before it's move to Atlanta on an annual basis.
Georgia injury report for SEC Championship Game
Georgia's injury report comes courtesy of Dawgs 247's Jordan D. Hill.
- TE Brock Bowers (ankle) - Probable
- WR Ladd McConkey (ankle) - Doubtful
- G Tate Ratledge (knee) - Probable
- WR Rara Thomas (foot) - Doubtful
- WR C.J. Smith (knee) - Questionable
- CB Julian Humphrey (shoulder) - Doubtful
- LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson (arm) - Doubtful
The statuses of Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey, and Rara Thomas are ones Georgia fans are worried about. Smart said in the days leading up to the SEC Championship Game that they will "try to go" play. But, that's still not necessarily a given. Out of the three, it appears Bowers is the most likely to play, which is great news.
Alabama injury report for SEC Championship Game
There is no firm injury report for the SEC Championship Game. What is known is that running back Jase McClellan is going to miss the big game vs. Georgia. McClellan was wearing crutches on the sidelines during the Iron Bowl game last week against Auburn, and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said that McClellan reaggravated a foot injury that bothered him throughout the season.
How to watch SEC Championship Game: TV channel and streaming info for Georgia vs. Alabama
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Ga.
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: CBS Sports, Paramount+
- Announcers: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson
The SEC Championship Game will broadcast nationally on CBS. The title game will live stream on CBSSports.com, which will require you to use your cable or satellite provider credentials. Another option is Paramount+, which just so happens to have a 67 percent off deal for Black Friday.