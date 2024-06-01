SEC football discussing potentially groundbreaking rule change
By John Buhler
Eventually, we are going to have uniformity in major college football. I don't know when that is going to happen, but it will because it is an inevitability. With the Pac-12 going kaputt and the NCAA being about as toothless as a toddler, the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC need to come together and figure this thing out before it is too late. Yes, Notre Dame can come, too. So what is the SEC up to anyhow?
Well, during the annual spring meetings in Destin, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said the league has at least discussed the idea of making its injury reports available. While this may not be as explicit or as publicly stated as what we have seen in the NFL for decades, you have to understand that the greatest sport in the world is about to become more corporate, more professional, if you will ... or not.
Regardless, the SEC would not be the first movers in this, as the Big Ten has had a final injury report coming out two hours before kickoff for a few years. This is to do one thing, and one thing only: Having the gamblers' best interests in mind. Having a more robust one over multiple days like the NFL does could be in line for the SEC. There are obvious pros and cons to this, so we have to wait and see.
A version of this may not be implemented right away, but you know these discussions are happening.
Let's discuss if this is a good idea or not and how quickly the league could conceivably implement it.
SEC is at least discussing wholesale changes to how injuries are reported
From a positive side of things, not only does this help out gamblers get a better and more accurate line heading into marquee games, but it does level the playing field a bit for the underdog. One proponent of such an implementation is Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops. He said he would comply. This is because it serves Kentucky, a good team that needs to look for edges to be great.
And from the negative side of things, it takes away a competitive advantage teams with loaded rosters already have. If you recruit and retain more good players, you should be rewarded for it, not punished. A huge opponent of the reporting injuries concept in college football is Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. His team is terrific, but has yet to win the big prize under him, now in a new league...
Ultimately, this is going to happen because it makes financial sense to do so due to gambling. Competitive balance be damned, this is all about money, and don't kid yourself into thinking that this is about anything else. Yes, implementing a newfangled, slightly cutting edge injury report could help out the little guys trying to play up, but it will be all about making the SEC more money above all else.
While there may be a positive component regarding player safety, money is what drives the bus here.