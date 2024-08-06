SEC could change college forever for the better by implementing this strategy
By John Buhler
While there have been mandatory injury reports for some time over in the Big Ten, the SEC is apparently one step closer to making them a reality in their league. Apparently, they have in the works some very cutting-edge stuff, if you will. These adoptions could be approved in time for the 2024 college football season. The sooner the Power Four get on board, the better off they all will be.
This major legislation would be in line with what the Big Ten enacted relatively recently. The SEC is arguing in favor of protecting a game's integrity, which means it is all about protecting gambling lines. I think having some rudimentary injury report can only be good for the game, but I can sense why some head coaches privy to certain information may not want it getting out well beforehand.
I think whatever we can do to enact even more discussion and dialogue between other conferences is so beneficial. The sooner the Power Four get on the same page about what is really important, the sooner we can finally see real, incremental progress that is forever in favor of the sport we care about so dearly. So if universally mandatory injury reports are merely part of it, then I am all in favor of them.
To me, it feels like if the Power Two get behind this movement, then soon follow the rest of the sport.
SEC is about to enter living in a world featuring mandatory injury reports
This is going to be one of those things where we will see how much it impacts games from the positive for the better sooner rather than later. Injury reports will become a much more common thing in college football. Yes, there will be a handful of times were special information like this becomes public knowledge and the jig is up. In the meantime, it shows us change doesn't have to be all bad.
See, unless something major changes, it will be the Big Ten and the SEC driving the bus, hoping that the Big 12 and the ACC want a ride. While the Big 12 has been finding other ways of getting to school, it seems as though the ACC has become too reliant on their two bigger brothers for transportation. I wonder how that is going to work out for them in the end. Regardless, this is all ushering in changes.
Overall, I am under the impression that the SEC took what the Big Ten decided to do and added to it. The SEC has not always been the first move in college athletics, but it has often been one of its most practical. I would venture to guess that this impending rule approval will be good for the sport of college football, one that we may not agree with initially, but will fully come to understand it in time.
We must get ready for the entire southeast to unravel in an instant over a mandatory injury report.