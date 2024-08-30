SEC injury report rule has hilarious caveat to stay ahead of competition
By John Buhler
While bringing injury reports to the SEC, in multiple sports actually, is a good thing, the SEC is going to SEC for as long as the SEC is the SEC. That's right. Even though we will have injury reports coming out on Wednesday ahead of every conference game in college football this fall, the 16 SEC teams are not required to share one in their four non-conference games, as well as during any postseason bowl.
This makes a ton of sense. They want to somewhat even the playing field in its league, but not give any other conference precious injury information. Injury reports would help programs like Kentucky who are at a talent disadvantage historically in football, but tend to rise to the occasion behind great coaching. Similarly, blue-bloods like newcomer Texas do not want any part of giving up information.
To me, this is all about the economic benefits that stem from gambling, as well as self-preservation in the end. Yes, there are ancillary benefits to having injury reports. It can help the league become even stronger top to bottom, in theory. However, this feels like a way to help set better gambling lines, as well as protect the SEC from future lawsuits that may arise from an injured player being forced to play.
These injury reports apply to SEC sports like football, baseball, and men's and women's basketball.
Of course, it does not serve the SEC to share precious injury information with the other Power Fours.
SEC adopts weekly injury report, but will only do them in conference play
Right now, the SEC and the Big Ten are the only two leagues where there is an injury report. The Big Ten implemented theirs before the SEC. Obviously, the SEC learned of the other Power Two's mistake in all this, and adapted accordingly. In theory, the SEC and Big Ten could exchange information in the injury department should either of their teams play. But don't kid yourself, this is collegiate athletics!
I think by not sharing injury reports in the non-conference, it gives every team in the SEC a huge advantage. Yes, the ACC and Big 12 may not have injury reports to share, but safeguarding precious information could help borderline .500 teams achieve bowl eligibility, teams pushing for 10 wins to make the College Football Playoff and for national title contenders to possibly go as far as they can.
In time, I would suspect the Power Four will all adopt weekly injury reports. I would also like to think that the College Football Playoff will require an injury report to go out each week ahead of every postseason game. Uniformity in key areas like this will help save the sport from itself. The games are great, as is the gossip, but man, do we need better leadership across the board in college football?
You had to know this caveat was coming. This is the SEC we're talking about. Are you even surprised?