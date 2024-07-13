SEC Media Days: Dates, times, schedule and list of attendees
By John Buhler
It is not officially college football season until SEC Media Days kickoff in the middle part of July. While it usually is held in Hoover, Alabama just outside of Birmingham, the SEC has decided to rotate the venue a bit in recent years. Ahead of the 2024 college football season, SEC Media Days will be held at the Omni Hotel in Downtown Dallas from July 15 through July 18 to accommodate all 16 universities.
This will be the first SEC Media Days featuring the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns. Big former Big 12 powers joined the conference on July 1 in the latest wave of realignment. There will be no divisions going forward, but the SEC will still implement an eight-game conference schedule for the next two seasons before they figure out what is next. Adding two huge brands is totally massive.
Not only will it be the first time Steve Sarkisian and Brent Venables get to meet with the media as SEC head coaches, but this will be the first SEC Media Days for three other head coaches as well. Kalen DeBoer takes over the Alabama Crimson Tide after leaving Washington. Jeff Lebby is a first-time head coach at Mississippi State. Mike Elko returns to Texas A&M after a solid two-year run with Duke.
Here are the dates, times and list of attendees for each team for SEC Media Days in Dallas this week.
SEC Media Days schedule, attendees and more
Monday, July 15
LSU Tigers (10:00 a.m. CT - 11:15 a.m. CT)
- Brian Kelly, HC
- Garrett Nussmeier, QB (Junior)
- Harold Perkins, LB (Junior)
- Mason Taylor, TE (Junior
Ole Miss Rebels (1:50 p.m. CT - 3:00 p.m. CT)
- Lane Kiffin, HC
- Jaxson Dart, QB (Senior)
- Jared Ivey, DE (Senior
- Tre Harris, WR (Senior
South Carolina Gamecocks (11:35 a.m. CT - 12:35 p.m. CT)
- Shane Beamer, HC
- Luke Doty, ATH (Senior)
- Alex Huntley, DT (Senior)
- Debo Williams, LB (Senior)
Vanderbilt Commodores (3:20 p.m. CT - 4:20 p.m. CT)
- Clark Lea, HC
- Gunnar Hansen, OL (Senior)
- Langston Patterson, LB (Junior)
- CJ Taylor, S (Senior)
Tuesday, July 16
Georgia Bulldogs (9:05 a.m. CT - 10:15 a.m. CT)
- Kirby Smart, HC
- Carson Beck, QB (Senior)
- Malaki Starks, S (Junior)
- Mykel Williams, DL (Junior)
Missouri Tigers (2:20 p.m. CT - 3:20 p.m. CT)
- Eliah Drinkwitz, HC
- Luther Burden III, WR (Junior)
- Brady Cook, QB (Senior)
- Kristian Williams, DL (Senior)
Oklahoma Sooners (12:50 p.m. CT - 2:00 p.m. CT)
- Brent Venables, HC
- Jackson Arnold, QB (Sophomore)
- Billy Bowman Jr., DB (Senior)
- Danny Stutsman, LB (Senior)
Tennessee Volunteers (10:35 a.m. CT - 11:35 a.m. CT)
- Josh Heupel, HC
- Cooper Mays, C (Senior)
- Keenan Pili, LB (Senior)
- Omari Thomas, DL (Senior)
Wednesday, July 17
Alabama Crimson Tide (9:05 a.m. CT - 10: 15 a.m. CT)
- Kalen DeBoer, HC
- Tyler Booker, OL (Junior)
- Jalen Milroe, QB (Junior)
- Malachi Moore, DB (Graduate Student)
Florida Gators (12:50 p.m. CT - 1:20 p.m. CT, 1:40 p.m. CT - 2:00 p.m. CT)
- Billy Napier, HC
- Shemar James, ILB (Junior)
- Montrell Johnson, Jr., RB (Senior)
- Graham Mertz, QB (Senior)
Mississippi State Bulldogs (10:35 a.m. CT - 11: 35 a.m. CT)
- Jeff Lebby, HC
- John Lewis, LB (Senior)
- Albert Reese IV, OL (Junior)
- Blake Shapen, QB (Senior)
Texas Longhorns (2:20 p.m. CT - 3:20 p.m. CT)
- Steve Sarkisian, HC
- Kelvin Banks Jr., OL (Junior)
- Jahdae Barron, DB (Senior)
- Quinn Ewers, QB (Junior)
Thursday, July 18
Arkansas Razorbacks (9: 35 a.m. CT - 10:45 a.m. CT)
- Sam Pittman, HC
- Andrew Armstong, WR (Senior)
- Tayler Green, QB (Junior)
- Landon Jackson, DE (Senior)
Auburn Tigers (1:05 p.m. CT - 2:15 p.m. CT)
- Hugh Freeze, HC
- Eugene Asante, LB (Senior)
- Keldric Faulk, DE (Sophomore)
- Payton Thorne, QB (Senior)
Kentucky Wildcats (2:25 p.m. CT - 3:35 p.m. CT)
- Mark Stoops, HC
- Marques Cox, OL (Senior)
- D'Eryk Jackson, LB (Senior)
- Deone Walker, DL (Junior)
Texas A&M Aggies (11:05 a.m. CT - 12:05 p.m. CT)
- Mike Elko, HC
- Shemar Turner, DL (Senior)
- Taurean York, LB (Sophomore)
- Trey Zuhn III, OL (Junior)
One of the best parts about covering SEC Media Days are the head coaches themselves. There are always a handful who will give us the juicy nuggets and soundbites we crave at the podium. This media convention of sorts always attracts the best and the brightest college football has to offer. It is also a great time to get a sense of who is going to be really good heading into any particular season.
I would suspect that either Georgia or Texas will be picked to win the league, as well as other teams like Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Tennessee be seen in a very positive light, too. Outside the likes of Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, everybody has a tremendous chance to achieve all they want to this year. Maybe one of them will surprise?
College football will be here before you know it, so you better try to learn everyone's schedule now.