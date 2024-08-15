What channel is SEC Network? How to watch, stream 2024 college football games
As the college football season approaches, attention shifts toward the sport's revamped landscape, highlighted by the changes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas arrive from the Big 12, deepening an already strong conference with two powerhouse programs that will contend for conference championships and spots in the expanded College Football Playoff.
With these changes comes a marquee subtraction, as Nick Saban retired as Alabama head coach last offseason. While his championship pedigree may have departed, Kalen DeBoer, one of college football's rising coaches who recently led Washington to the CFP National Championship Game, steps in to take charge of this century's most successful program and the accompanying expectations.
Last season also marked just the fourth time that an SEC did not win the College Football Playoff since its introduction in 2014, though Alabama and Georgia will undoubtedly contend again. Especially with 12 teams now set for the CFP, more chances exist than ever for the SEC to reclaim control.
These storylines headline the new-look conference, with many of them to play out on the SEC Network—the network centered on all things related to the SEC. With an expanded pool of teams, fans will have more reasons than ever to watch the ESPN-owned hub during the season.
What channel is the SEC Network?
The channel to watch the SEC Network will depend on location and television service provider. Here's a look at the channel numbers for major providers nationwide such as DirecTV, DISH and Xfinity:
TV Provider
SEC Network Channel Number
DirecTV
611
DISH
404
AT&T U-Verse
606 (SD)/1606 (HD)
Xfinity
Varies by location
Verizon Fios
Varies by location
Spectrum
Varies by location
Fans can also use the SEC Network Channel Finder to determine which channel to tune in to. If you can't find your channel, contact your television provider for more information.
How to stream the SEC Network
Fans also have streaming options to access the SEC Network, whether at home or on the road, to watch a game or follow one of its studio shows. You can view it on the ESPN app and log in with your television provider or watch with Fubo.
With an abundance of options to watch this almighty conference, fans will have every chance to see if an SEC school can return to the mountaintop of college football after Michigan's victory. Alabama and Georgia will contend once again, and Oklahoma and Texas will make noise in their new home to potentially find glory. Additionally, with an expanded field, it's possible that SEC teams beyond these four will consume a portion of the 12-team mix.