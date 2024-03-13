SEC Tournament locations for 2024, 2025, 2026 and beyond
The NCAA Tournament gets rightly lauded as one of the best sporting events in the world. The Big Dance really does have it all: blue bloods battling for the right to hang yet another banner, Cinderellas trying to shock the world, and a one-and-done format that never fails to deliver excitement and unpredictability.
Though it's great to see people across the country, and really, around the world, be brought together by the magic of filling out a bracket, the conference tournaments that precede the NCAA Tournament deserve more love. Nearly every school in the country has a chance to earn a ticket to the dance by putting together a winning streak in their conference tournament, and the do-or-die atmosphere lends itself to some unbelievably entertaining basketball.
Nowhere else do college basketball fans get the chance to share an arena with so many other fanbases all at once. If you've never attended a conference tournament, it really is a uniquely special experience. Where else can you cheer on your school, hate on your rival, and form unlikely alliances with other schools to pull for an upset against a top seed, all in the span of one afternoon?
While all conference tournaments are fantastic, the quality of play, passion of the fans, and historic rivalries mean that few can compare to the SEC Tournament. Every year, the SEC Tournament produces incredible drama, whether you're watching at home are attending in person.
For those interested in making the trip to attend the SEC Tournament, it pays to plan ahead. Luckily, most conferences lock in the locations of their postseason tournaments years in advance, and the SEC is no exception.
Where is the 2024 SEC Tournament?
Some conference tournaments change locations each year to give each school a chance to be close to home. Others prefer a small rotation of two or three preferred sites (like the ACC, which plays its tournament in Greensboro or Charlotte most years). There are also conferences (the Big East and Madison Square Garden comes to mind) that have a set location that never changes.
The SEC hasn't quite matched the Big East in terms of annual consistency in location, but it isn't far off. The SEC Tournament is being held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville this year, the same location that has hosted it every year since 2015, with just two exceptions. The 2018 tournament was hosted by what was then known as Scottrade Center in St. Louis, while the 2022 tournament took place at Amalie Arena in Tampa.
SEC Tournament locations for 2025, 2026 and beyond
Fans that are looking to attend future SEC Tournaments have it easy, as the SEC signed a contract back in 2018 that locked the tournament into Bridgestone Arena through 2035. The home of the NHL's Predators and dozens of concerts a year has gotten rave reviews from fans, not only for its placement in one of the South's most happening cities but for its 18,000+ seating capacity and location that is within reasonable driving distance of pretty much every SEC school.