Self-Made: Angel Reese’s WNBA rebound record turns volume up on stat-padding critics
Angel Reese has played 32 games in the WNBA for the Chicago Sky. In those 23 games, she surpassed the WNBA record for most rebounds in a single season with 410.
Before Reese's takeover, Sylvia Fowles held the record at 404 in 2018. But Reese entered Sunday's game against the Minnesota Lynx with 399 and broke it when she grabbed her 405th rebound in the second quarter.
Reese leads the WNBA in rebounds at 12.9 per game and earlier in the season she became the first player in league history to grab 20 or more rebounds in three consecutive games. Reese and A'ja Wilson are the only players in the league to average double-digit rebounds and the only players also averaging double-doubles.
With eight games to go in the season, she is bound to continue adding more rebounds to the record that she now owns. She could easily eclipse 500 rebounds on the season.
Before Sunday's game, Reese also broke Tina Charles' rookie record of 398 rebounds in a season. She also set a WNBA record with 15 consecutive double-doubles.
Angel Reese's critics ignore the full picture of her rebounding success
While many critics can say Reese is a "stat padder," she is breaking records by cleaning the glass. Fans lash out at Reese for getting most of her stats during garbage-time when no other starters are on the court. However, she averages 32.5 minutes per game while also averaging 13.3 points and plays a large role in the success of the Sky this season.
Throughout her four seasons in college combined with her time at Maryland and LSU, Reese brought down a grand total of 1,426 rebounds. So, while fans can say she is "stat-padding" all they want she has been grabbing an absurd number of rebounds for a long time.
At the rate that Reese is going in her rookie season along, she is bound to become one of, if not the best rebounder in WNBA league history.