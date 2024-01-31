Sell the team! 4 more MLB owners who are ruining baseball
John Angelos recently sold the Baltimore Orioles. But he isn't the only owner that has played a key role in ruining baseball.
By Curt Bishop
3. Bill DeWitt Jr., St. Louis Cardinals
While President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak has rightfully drawn the ire of St. Louis Cardinals fans for the team's recent misfortunes, the buck ultimately stops with Chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr.
For years, DeWitt has been very fiscally conservative and treated the Cardinals like a small-market organization, despite having the funds to go out and sign big-name free agents that would instantly transform the Cardinals into a World Series contender. He even went as far as to say the game wasn't profitable back in 2020.
Instead, DeWitt and the rest of the ownership group have leaned on past success and the notion that as long as the Cardinals get into the postseason, they have a chance to win the World Series.
While there is certainly some truth to that, the Cardinals haven't won a World Series since 2011. In that season and in 2006, the Cardinals went on magic carpet rides to secure their 10th and 11th World Series titles, respectively.
DeWitt has been resistant to change, and it has cost the Cardinals dearly. Again, the buck stops with him, and his unwillingness to spend on starting pitching last offseason played a big role in the Cardinals first last-place finish since 1990.