Sell the team! 4 more MLB owners who are ruining baseball
John Angelos recently sold the Baltimore Orioles. But he isn't the only owner that has played a key role in ruining baseball.
By Curt Bishop
2. Bob Castellini, Cincinnati Reds
Not unlike DeWitt, Castellini has rarely made big financial commitments that would help the Cincinnati Reds become a contender.
Granted, the Reds are looking a lot better heading into 2024 than they did a few years back. But that doesn't change the fact that Reds fans are furious with Castellini and desperately want him to sell the team.
Back in 2022 during the MLB lockout, Castellini was one of four owners who opposed the increase of the luxury tax threshold to $220 million. He also was originally opposed to Steve Cohen's purchase of the New York Mets back in 2021.
On top of that, Castellini has operated under the assumption that he can't financially compete with the big market ballclubs. As such, his actions have drawn the ire of Reds fans.
After barely missing the postseason in 2021, Castellini began tanking and traded away key Reds stars such as Wade Miley, Jesse Winker, Tucker Barnhart, Eugenio Suarez, and Sonny Gray, which led to an abysmal 100-loss season.
Things are looking up in Cincinnati, but that doesn't change how fans feel about their owner.