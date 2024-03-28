Sell the team: Red Sox Opening Day roster has Boston fans in shambles
Boston Red Sox fans are not feeling good about the current state of the team after catching wind of the official Opening Day roster.
By Lior Lampert
The Boston Red Sox are a franchise with a rich history of success and competing at the highest level, and a passionate fan base that has become accustomed to winning over the years because of it.
But the last two seasons have been a nightmare for everyone involved, and the 2024 Opening Day roster suggests it will only get worse before it gets better.
Boston is entering the year with a roster filled with young and unproven players outside of two-time All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers, which has the Red Sox faithful feeling uneasy about their outlook for this upcoming season and the ultimate direction of the franchise.
Boston Red Sox fans left in disarray over Opening Day roster
This fan is so appalled by the Red Sox Opening Day lineup, referring to it as “atrocious” and hoping the team gives out free tickets this season, implying that charging folks money to watch a lineup of this caliber play can be considered robbery.
After seeing relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez on Boston’s Opening Day 2024 roster, Red Sox supporters appear to be down bad and already in need of a drink (or three).
Jim from Lake Winni seems to be counting out the Red Sox before the season has begun, declaring 2024 another lost year, with Boston primed for a third consecutive last-place finish in the AL East.
The Red Sox will travel to T-Mobile Park to face the Seattle Mariners in a four-game series to kick off what fans suspect will be a long and torturous campaign. Brayan Bello will take the mound for Boston in their season opener, which will be on Thursday at 10:10 p.m. ET.
Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Following the trade that sent ace Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves this past offseason, Devers is the last player from the Red Sox 2018 World Series roster.