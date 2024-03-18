Seoul series history: How many times has MLB played in Korea?
Baseball and South Korea have a special connection. The sport is beloved in South Korea with events drawing massive fan support.
While Korean Baseball Organization stars come to play in Major League Baseball, and some MLB players coming to the KBO to build up their game, it's easy to guess that MLB playing in South Korea might be a regular occurrence.
How many times has the MLB played in Korea?
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play in the MLB World Tour stop this week in Seoul. This will be the first time the MLB has played in South Korea.
Baseball is a huge part of South Korean culture so it's a bit shocking that Wednesday and Thursday's games will be the first time the MLB has played in Korea.
It is fitting that the Dodgers will participate in the first MLB game in Seoul. Chan Ho Park made his MLB debut in 1994 with the Dodgers, becoming the first South Korean-born Major League Baseball player. Park will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the first Seoul Series game.
Two South Korean-born MLBers are currently playing for the Padres. Middle infielder Ha-Seong Kim signed with the Padres in 2020. He is a plus defender for the Padres, winning out the shortstop job over Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis, Jr.
Woo-Suk Go, a 25-year-old right-hander, signed a two-year contract with the Padres this offseason. He is slated to close out games for the Padres. He played seven seasons in Korea, striking out 401 batters in 368.1 innings, saving 139 games, and having a 3.18 ERA. He should be a fun addition to the Padres after their previous closer, Josh Hader, signed with the Houston Astros over the offseason.
It should be fun to see how the passionate baseball fans in Seoul cheer on two of their own.
This week's tour stop will be the first and only stop for the MLB in Seoul for the foreseeable future, with no other MLB Tour stops scheduled through 2026.