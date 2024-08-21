Back-to-back Seranthony Dominguez catastrophes should make Orioles' next move obvious
The Baltimore Orioles find themselves in an eerily similar position to last season. Nobody can question the offensive firepower, especially not with Jackson Holliday threatening to break out at a moment's notice. The O's can trade blows with any team. What Baltimore still cannot rely on, however, is its bullpen.
In addition to a wave of injuries to the starting rotation, Baltimore's bullpen is a mess. Craig Kimbrel was added in the offseason as a set-and-forget closer, but the 36-year-old just isn't that guy anymore. Baltimore has recently weaned Kimbrel off of high-leverage responsibilities, instead turning to Seranthony Dominguez, a trade deadline addition from the Philadelphia Phillies, as their ninth-inning maestro of choice.
Unfortunately, Dominguez has not earned the 'maestro' label of late. The O's dropped their Wednesday showdown against the New York Mets, their second loss in a three-game series. Not only did Baltimore lose the series, but the O's are now back in a dead tie for first place with the New York Yankees. Just when the window of opportunity opens for Baltimore, they find a way to slam it shut.
This is an especially brutal loss, as one could argue that Baltimore should have swept the Mets 3-0. Both losses came on walk-off home runs surrendered in the ninth inning. Dominguez is responsible for all of it. Generally, when your closer blows back-to-back saves on back-to-back walk-off bombs — just days apart, no less, — your bullpen needs a bit of work.
Luckily for Baltimore, there's a simple and easy upgrade available in free agency.
Orioles should target Hector Neris as bullpen struggles mount
The Chicago Cubs DFA'd and waived Hector Neris this week, freeing him up to join a contender of choice. There are several viable landing spots — including his two former teams, the Phillies and the Astros — but Baltimore is a highly logical destination as well. Not only would it guarantee Neris a chance to compete in the postseason, but the O's really need him. Badly. It would be a prime opportunity for Neris to rebuild his value and put together some important innings on a contender.
Now, Baltimore should proceed with caution. Propping up Neris as the fix-all solution to a wayward bullpen is not a smart bet. There's a reason Chicago cut ties; Neris is experiencing his worst season to date, allowing 41 hits and 26 walks across 44.0 innings pitched. His analytics profile is rough, highlighted by a sharp decline in soft contact compared to seasons past.
We have seen Neris pitch excellently under the bright lights before. There's reason to believe that a change of scenery would do him well, as the Cubs asked far to much of Neris once Adbert Alzolay went to the IL. However, Neris' struggles in Chicago were brought on, in part, by his elevation to full-time closer. Plugging Neris into the ninth-inning role does not necessarily improve Baltimore's setup.
Instead, Neris should be a single piece of a broader scheme to rework the Orioles' bullpen. Dominguez (and Kimbrel) are far from the only weak points in the Orioles' staff. By adding Neris, however, Baltimore gets a chance to reshuffle roles and, at the very least, lock in another solid middle inning weapon.
For all his struggles this season, Neris has a respectable 3.89 ERA and he's two years removed from a World Series run with Houston. He brings invaluable experience and leadership to any bullpen. If he rounds into form and starts supplying his standard level of wizardry out of the 'pen, that's just gravy.
The O's have no reason not to take a flier, especially with the Yankees, Red Sox, and other AL threats bound to take interest in the 35-year-old righty.