Serbia vs. England: UEFA European Championship TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
England were one of the favorites to win the European Championship this year. However, expectations were dampened after they lost 1-0 to Iceland in their final warm-up game. Iceland defended well and got all their men behind the ball which is a tactic that the other teams in England's group — Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia — will use.
In England's other friendly recently they defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0. Their goals were scored by Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander Arnold and Harry Kane. Palmer has had an excellent season with Chelsea where he scored 22 goals and made 11 assists in 34 games in the Premier League. He has given Gareth Southgate a conundrum as to whether or not he should be starting for the Three Lions.
Alexander-Arnold has been used as a right-back for Liverpool this campaign but could be better suited to a role in midfield where he has played for England recently. Kane has been exceptional for Bayern Munich this season — he scored 36 goals in 32 Bundesliga games. However, Bayern failed to win a trophy. This means Kane has still not won a major trophy in his career after he did not lift any silverware while he was with Tottenham Hotspur. However, this could all change at the European Championship this summer.
Serbia lineup predictions
- Predrag Rajkovic
- Nemanja Stojic
- Nikola Milenkovic
- Strahinja Pavlovic
- Andrija Zivkovic
- Ivan Ilic
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
- Sasa Lukic
- Filip Mladenovic
- Dusan Vlahovic
- Aleksandar Mitrovic
England lineup predictions
- Jordan Pickford
- Kieran Trippier
- Marc Guehi
- John Stones
- Kyle Walker
- Declan Rice
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Phil Foden
- Jude Bellingham
- Bukayo Saka
- Harry Kane
How to watch the Serbia vs. England in the European Championship
- Date: Sunday, Jun. 16
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Gelsenkirchen, Germany
- Stadium: Veltins-Arena
- TV info: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this friendly match on FOX with a live stream on Fubo.