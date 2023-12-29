3 moves the SF Giants should make with Shohei Ohtani's money
The San Francisco Giants missed out on their biggest free-agent target for the second season in a row. How can they get the most out of the money they had set aside for Shohei Ohtani?
The San Fransisco Giants hoped to make their big free agent signing by landing Shohei Ohtani. Unfortunately for Giants fans, Ohtani ended up signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a massive contract worth $700 million over ten years, with much of it deferred.
Last season, the Giants had hoped to sign either Aaron Judge or Carlos Correa. The Giants signed neither option, opting for lower-cost, home-grown talent. While Ohtani would have been the splashy, big-name signing the Giants desire, the club can now use that money to sign some other free agents still available.
The Giants have signed KBO star Jung Hoo Lee to a six-year deal worth $113 million to play center field. The signing of Lee makes the signing of Cody Bellinger unlikely. Bellinger has one of the more laid-back personalities in all of MLB and could have been a real hit in the Bay Area.
So, who else could the Giants sign and get that needed big name?
The Giants should sign Matt Chapman
Reuniting Chapman with new manager Bob Melvin sounds like an excellent plan. Chapman, a Bay Area native, is a power-hitting, Gold Glove-winning third baseman and just what the Giants need to add with the recent acquisition of Jung Hoo Lee.
Melvin was Chapman's manager for six seasons with the Oakland A's. The A's traded Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022. Trading away talented players, like Chapman, for prospects is just something the A's do.
Chapman slashed .240/.330/.424 with an OPS of .755. He hit 39 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 66 runs scored and 54 RBIs.
With a return to his home and reuniting with Melvin, this could be a good signing for not only the Giants but for Chapman personally. He did seem frustrated during his time in Toronto and could use a change to more familiar scenery.
The Giants should sign Rhys Hoskins
The Giants need a first baseman and may have the young star they need in Hoskins.
Hoskins did not play in his final season with the Philadelphia Phillies due to a torn ACL during Spring Training. Hoskins is a talent and needs a team to take a chance on his full recovery. Hoskins is from the Sacramento area of Northern California. He may be a candidate for a change of scenery in a familiar location.
Hoskins is the type of talent you can build with, much like they did in Philadelphia before the injury. The Giants need this type of player as they want to build a talented team to rival the Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Adding Hoskins and Chapman with Jung Ho Lee is a great start to building a competitive team.
Hoskins is slashing .242/.353/.492 with an OPS of .846 for his career. Over his six seasons with the Phillies, Hoskins has 148 home runs and 405 RBIs.
The Giants should sign Blake Snell
A top-tier starting pitcher is something the Giants desperately need this offseason. Snell may net a huge contract, but he is someone the Giants should look into for a centerpiece to their rotation. He could also be a good influence for top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison, who is set to make the rotation this spring.
Snell is a two-time Cy Young Award winner. Snell was 14-9 for the San Diego Padres last season. In 32 starts, he had an ERA of 2.25 with 180 innings pitched. He had 234 strikeouts. He matched his innings output and ability to strike out over 200 batters to his first Cy Young Award-winning season with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018.
Snell may not consistently put up these Cy Young Award-worthy numbers, but having that talent in your rotation is incredible, and the Giants should shoot their shot at trying to bring him into the team.