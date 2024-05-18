SF Giants injury woes continue with biggest hit yet
By Sean O'Leary
The optimism that was surrounding the San Francisco Giants coming into the season has taken another blow. After colliding with the outfield wall, centerfielder Jung Hoo Lee injured is shoulder and was placed on the injured list.
After an MRI, it was revealed that Lee would indeed need season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum.
Lee was the team's big free agent signing in a busy offseason. He signed a six year, $113 million contract in the offseason, which was more than people were expecting, but the Giants clearly wanted their guy.
The 25-year-old provided a jolt of fun energy in a lineup that had desperately needed it over the last few seasons. Although his season long stats to date don't necessarily pop, a .641 OPS and 89 OPS+, he quickly endeared himself to Giants fans as one of the more exciting players on the team.
While it was expected it might take some time for Lee to adjust after coming over from Korea, he looked to be transitioning pretty well through 37 games. He was playing great defense and making hard contact at a pretty good rate. The numbers hadn't quite come alone yet, but something like his xBA, which was .284, shows he was getting somewhat unlucky hitting .262.
Not only are Giants fans bummed that Lee will be missing the rest of the season, so is Lee himself, saying his time with the Giants so far was "the time of his life."
What comes next for the Giants with Jung Ho Lee out for season?
Lee isn't the only injured outfielder for the Giants, they have Michael Conforto and Austin Slater on the IL as well, so they were already somewhat prepared for this roster-wise. Two of their young outfielders, Heliot Ramos and Luis Matos, will seemingly get the bulk of the playing time. Matos will likely get the everyday centerfield spot moving forward.
The pair have already gotten a handful of at-bats with the Giants already as they've dealt with the injuries and have been impressive so far. In nine games, Ramos has hit .281 with five RBI, playing the bulk of left field.
Matos has looked particularly promising in his six games so far. While he has struggled a bit in center outside of a great catch against the Dodgers, he has two doubles a home run and 11 RBI in his short season. He is coming off a great game on Friday against the Rockies in which he went 3-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI.
Ramos, 24, and Matos, 22, are expected to be part of the teams future in the outfield, so getting them regular at-bats in the majors will help with their development, and both are off to a hot start. It's something for the Giants fans to look forward to, but it comes at a big cost.