SF Giants Opening Day lineup extends one of most improbable streaks in MLB history
The San Francisco Giants have a fun little streak going, having a different player in left field for Opening Day every year since 2007. This streak currently sits at 18 years, and they are one year away from tying the record.
By Curt Bishop
Ever since 2007, the San Francisco Giants have had a fun little streak going.
Dating back to then, they have had a different player in left field every year. That streak has reached 18 consecutive years this year.
Barry Bonds was the starting left fielder in 2007. This year, it's Michael Conforto. The Giants have cycled through Dave Roberts, Mark DeRosa, Pat Burrell, Aubrey Huff, Angel Pagan, and Joc Pederson to name a few since then.
The Giants are now one different Opening Day left fielder away from tying the MLB record.
Alex Pavlovic of NBCS pointed out this interesting trend on Twitter.
Giants have odd streak going, could tie MLB mark in 2025
This is an interesting streak the Giants have going. Even more interesting is that Conforto is in the final year of his current contract, meaning unless he is re-signed this coming offseason, the mark will be tied in 2025.
It's certainly compelling to see just how many different left fielders the Giants have cycled through, and how Conforto is just the latest to continue a fun trend. Back in 2007, nobody saw this trend lasting this long. But lo and behold, here we are in 2024 and the Giants have a different Opening Day left fielder.
Now, fans are hanging on the edge of their seats wondering if the Giants will end up tying the record next season. Re-signing next offseason Conforto could prevent that.
The Giants were busy this offseason. They added both Jorge Soler and Matt Chapman in free agency to bolster their lineup. They also added Jung Hoo Lee.
On the pitching side, San Francisco acquired Robbie Ray from the Seattle Mariners and signed Jordan Hicks to a four-year, $44 million contract. But their biggest catch was the reigning National League Cy Young winner Blake Snell, who signed early last week on a two-year, $62 million contract with an opt-out clause after this year.
They should be a much better team this year, but they still have yet to find a long-term solution in left field, thus continuing this odd streak. The Baltimore Orioles, formerly known as the St. Louis Browns had 19 different Opening Day left fielders from 1937-55. The San Diego Padres had 17 from 2004-21.