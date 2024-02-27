Shaq Barrett hits free agency: 3 teams that could get him back to Pro Bowl form
Shaq Barrett will need to find a new team after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
By John Buhler
In one of the most interesting moves thus far this NFL offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Pro Bowl pass-rusher Shaq Barrett. The two-time Super Bowl champion spent the last five seasons in Tampa Bay, helping the Bucs win it all in 2020. He was also a two-time Pro Bowler during his five-year run with Tampa. For now, the 31-year-old edge rusher will need find a new place to play.
Barrett initially went undrafted out of Colorado State in 2014 before joining the Denver Broncos. He first rose to prominence on their Super Bowl 50 championship team. Once Denver regressed into its current state, Barrett needed to find a new destination to reinvent himself. His five seasons with the Buccaneers were instrumental in their turning it around under their current regime. He was terrific.
So what we are going to do today is look at a few places where it would make sense for Barrett to sign in his NFL free agency. He may not be the player he once was, but in the right situation, he could be as good as he ever was. For now, Barrett must choose the right situation for him this offseason. A return to Tampa Bay is not probable, but there are plenty of other teams out there who could use him.
One of the biggest reasons Barrett was released was his $15.04 million option bonus due in March.
Let's take a look at three teams that would be smart to entertain possibly signing Barrett for 2024.
3. Philadelphia Eagles could be in play with Vic Fangio as their new DC
Although their times in Denver did not overlap, there is a chance that Vic Fangio could be interested in what Barrett has to offer this time around. Fangio was the Broncos head coach during Barrett's first few years in Tampa Bay. Now beginning a new era for him as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator, maybe Barrett finds his way onto the Bird? This team is in win-now mode, just like Tampa.
The Eagles suffered from the Super Bowl hangover last year. While it did not catch up to them during the first half of last year, it certainly proved to be the case once the weather started to change, and especially after Thanksgiving. Nick Sirianni moved on from both of his coordinators, opting to bring in Fangio and Kellen Moore to right the ship of a team that massively disappointed down the stretch.
In theory, the Eagles already have plenty of playmakers on defense. However, a little extra pressure coming off the edge could inevitably serve them. Furthermore, the Eagles have enough cap space to pay someone a slight premium in free agency. At a little over $32 million in available space, the Eagles are just above league average in that regard. Adding Barrett may get them back on top in the division.
Thie is one of the better teams Barrett could go to, but there are actually better fits than Eagles one.