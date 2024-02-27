Shaq Barrett hits free agency: 3 teams that could get him back to Pro Bowl form
Shaq Barrett will need to find a new team after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
By John Buhler
1. Washington Commanders have so much money, a need and Dan Quinn
There are many excellent worst-to-first candidates out there, but you have to like the chances of the Washington Commanders this season. Dan Quinn and Adam Peters are taking over the operation. Not only do they have the No. 2 overall pick in a loaded quarterback draft, but the Commanders have more available salary cap space than anyone. They are currently at a league-best $96 million over.
Not only do the Commanders have a ton of space heading into free agency, but they must replace the likes of Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Washington traded away both of their star defensive linemen last season. Other guys like Jonathan Allen and Da'Ron Payne remain. However, the biggest reason to be bullish on the Commanders' chances of landing Barrett has to be their new head coach.
Quinn's specialized position group is the defensive line. While hardly ever being able to generate a pass rush in Atlanta contributed to his undoing as the Falcons head coach, he certainly got that right when he was the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator. Peters also saw first-hand how important winning in the trenches is from his time as a front office executive with the San Francisco 49ers.
While the Eagles and Panthers should be considered as well, Washington is the best fit for Barrett.