Shedeur Sanders merch posted to IG during Colorado's embarrassing blown lead
Maybe Shedeur Sanders' team should have waited to drop some new merch until after the Stanford game? Then again, Colorado's defense is so embarrassingly bad and the Buffaloes lost.
By John Buhler
New Shedeur Sanders merch dropped at halftime of the Stanford game, only to be outdone by Colorado dropping the game in horrendous fashion in the final two frames. This is unbelievable, but then again, everything has been different in college football since Deion Sanders took over in Boulder. CU is now 4-3 (1-3) on the season, hoping and praying that they can somehow get to 6-6.
In case you were too busy living your life on Friday night, Colorado was up 29-0 on visiting Stanford at halftime. It looked as though the Buffs would improve to 5-2 (2-2) and be one win away from achieving most sacred bowl eligibility. Well, they blew that 29-point lead in the second half, falling at home to the Cardinal 46-43 in overtime. Now, Colorado finds itself between a rock and a hard place at its bye.
While Colorado has already overachieved this season from where the Buffaloes were a year ago, there may be some holes to poke in Sanders' culture. It may be important to look good and feel good, but if you don't play good, then they don't pay good. In essence, finish the drill and don't count your chickens before they hatch. Shedeur Sanders may be the king of NIL, but he is not ready for the NFL.
Although he probably did not drop this merchandise himself at halftime, this all lands so very badly.
I mean, you know how the old adage goes: You need to make your bread while you can. Good grief...
Shedeur Sanders merch dropped on IG before Colorado lost to Stanford
Look. I am all in on what Deion Sanders does at Colorado for two reasons. One, it is good for college football. And two, he is my all-time favorite NFL player. I want this to work in Boulder so badly for so many reasons. However, his lightning rod personality has made everyone associated with Colorado football an easy target, including his own children. To me, they need to start winning more games first.
I like where the program is heading, but they are still a bottom-tier team in the Pac-12. Sanders should be able to turn the roster over once more this offseason, whether that is through the transfer portal or through high school recruitment. One more offseason cycle could get CU from being a borderline bowl team to being a potential contender in the newly expanded Big 12 league in 2024.
One of the reasons to be so bullish on Colorado's future is that Shedeur Sanders is almost certainly going to return to school for one more season. He could be a back-half of the first-round pick right now, but another year's worth of Power Five starts could get him well inside of the top 10 next year. 2024 projects as a loaded quarterback draft class, but the 2025 crop looks to be up for discussion.
The good news for Sanders is he has another year and half to sell some more NIL merch on the IG.