Shedeur Sanders pulls a rabbit out of a hat to save Colorado on final play vs. Baylor
By Austen Bundy
Colorado looked dead and out of Saturday's game against Baylor. The Bears led 31-24 with two minutes remaining in regulation, sending wave after wave of pash rushers to stymie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
For a while, it was working. Colorado couldn't advance the ball past midfield and was down to its last down with just a couple seconds remaining.
That's when Sanders rolled out to his left and just before it appeared as if he was going to be sacked and the ball game over, he unleashed a rainbow of a pass into the endzone where receiver LaJohntay Wester came down with the improbable snag.
Even through all the rain and slippery grass, Sanders found a way to land that ball right where his guy could get it and send the game to overtime.
That's where things got really wacky. Colorado got the first possession in overtime and easily punched in the go-ahead score.
When Baylor got the ball, it was as if the two sides had switched places. The Bears struggled to move down field, needing quarterback scrambles to get within scoring distance.
Travis Hunter closed out the game for Colorado
Needing just a yard to tie the game once more and force double overtime, Baylor running back Dominic Richardson tried to sneak in over the goal line but someone was there to stop them.
That's right, who else but Travis Hunter to line up his target and take his shot at winning it all for his team. The two-way player did more than just stop Richardson from crossing the goal line, he forced a fumble into the endzone which saw the ball go out of bounds and end the game.
The fans stormed the field (twice) and celebrated their school going to 3-1 and re-entering Big-12 play undefeated.
Colorado now moves on to face Central Florida in Orlando in Week 5. Perhaps the Deion Sanders era in Boulder is starting to trend upwards for once.