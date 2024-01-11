Shedeur Sanders wasted no time recruiting Alabama players to Colorado
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders entered recruitment mode after the retirement of Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
By Scott Rogust
The Alabama Crimson Tide are now in scrambling mode. Over a week after their season ended at the hands of the eventual CFP National Champions, the Michigan Wolverines, in the Rose Bowl, the Crimson Tide need a new head coach. That's because Nick Saban announced his retirement from coaching at the age of 72 on Wednesday. With that, the team now needs to find a new sideline boss, which means they will mold the roster in their image.
In that case, it also means that there could be a bunch of Alabama players who enter the transfer portal, or recruits that pull their commitment and choose to sign elsewhere. The latter already happened, as 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams decommitted shortly after reports of Saban's retirement. When it comes to the potential players entering the transfer portal, there is one name that has seemingly entered recruiting mode.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders sent out a post on Twitter (or X) that read, "Alabama players tap [in]." complete with eyeball emojis.
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders seemingly begins recruitment of Alabama players
One way to help build a winning team is to poach some talent from some of the top programs in the country. Alabama certainly fits the bill.
Colorado just completed its first season with Deion Sanders as head coach and Shedeur as the starting quarterback. The team went 3-0 to start the season and brought plenty of attention and hype to the university. But, the team would lose eight of their last nine games to finish the year 4-8 and miss out on bowl contention.
It was quite evident that the team needed to add talent to eventually reach bowl eligibility. Perhaps their biggest area of need was on the offensive line, after Sanders was sacked 52 times in his first year at Colorado. They did add to the line, landing interior offensive lineman Tyler Johnson from Houston in the transfer portal, and five-star 2024 tackle recruit Jordan Seaton.
Colorado is heading into the Big 12 conference after the dissolution of the Pac-12. Landing some talent from Alabama could do them wonders. It certainly helps that Colorado has the "Prime Time" factor at head coach and recruiter.
However, Alabama is reportedly expected to hire their new head coach in a matter of a couple of days, so who knows if players will enter the portal. What is known, whoever is hired, current players on the roster will now have 30 days to enter the transfer portal.