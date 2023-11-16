5 teams that should hire Sherrone Moore after beating Penn State
Sherrone Moore's national profile will be raised during Michigan's final two regular-season games.
By John Buhler
With Jim Harbaugh in the midst of serving his second three-game suspension of the season, the Michigan Wolverines will be led by offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore in the interim. He is 2-0 serving as the acting head coach at Michigan this season, fresh off a convincing road win over a high-quality Penn State team in Happy Valley. Moore is a head-coaching candidate worthy of monitoring.
Even if the Michigan sign-stealing scandal could stand as a roadblock towards Moore, or anyone on Harbaugh's staff really, of getting bigger and better opportunities this offseason, it feels like it is only a matter of time before he gets to lead his own team. Frankly, if Harbaugh were to leave Michigan after this season, Moore is a fantastic candidate to be promoted from within, along with Jesse Minter.
So what we are going to do today is see what potential job openings could become vacancies in the next few weeks that Moore would actually be a great candidate for. Even though he does not have head-coaching experience, he has done enough at Michigan over the last few years to merit inclusion at major Power Five gigs. He will have to build up his own program, but his stock is certainly rising.
Without further ado, here are five potential head-coaching vacancies that Moore would work well at.
5. UCF Knights could be in play if Gus Malzahn were to leave for Arkansas
Is Gus Malzahn going to be fired at UCF? No way! However, this all about a secondary head-coaching opportunity becoming available. The Knights' two previous head coaches left Orlando for Power Five gigs with Scott Frost going back to his alma mater of Nebraska and failing, as well as Josh Heupel going to Knoxville along with former UCF athletic director Danny White to help reshape Tennessee.
Even though UCF is now a Power Five program, Malzahn's alma mater might come calling. He played wide receiver at Arkansas in the mid-1980s. With Sam Pittman's seat really gettin' hot in herre, seeing someone like Malzahn seemingly ripe for the picking could be too good for major Arkansas boosters like a Jerry Jones or a prominent member of the Walton Famiy to write a series of massive checks.
So with Malzahn conceivably going to Arkansas, Moore would be a great fit at UCF for a few reasons. Malzahn runs a very ground-centric offense with his hurry-up-and-run approach. That would make for a seamless transition to an offense devised by Moore. UCF is not only in a talent-rich state like Florida, but you can also recruit high school stars out of other Big 12 states such as Ohio and Texas.
It may be hard to visualize Moore leaving Michigan for UCF, but that would be a great first job for him.