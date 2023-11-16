5 teams that should hire Sherrone Moore after beating Penn State
Sherrone Moore's national profile will be raised during Michigan's final two regular-season games.
By John Buhler
4. UCLA Bruins may pivot off Chip Kelly in an attempt to be more physical
With rumors out there that UCLA will be moving off head coach Chip Kelly at the end of the season, why not go get a proven offensive mind out of Big Ten Country like Moore at Michigan if you are the Bruins? After all, UCLA will be switching leagues along with three of their Pac-12 rivals next season. I contest UCLA is in an excellent spot to transition leagues, but hiring Moore would certainly help them.
Moore would not only be able to continue to recruit the Midwest, but also up and down the West Coast with Oregon, USC and Washington also switching conferences, too. While UCLA tends to hire once-marquee names of coaches past their prime, it would serve the Bruins to get an ascending candidate the caliber of Moore. At the very least, he would make traditionally soft UCLA way tougher.
My only concern about Moore leaving Michigan for UCLA is my overall skepticism that this California public school's athletic department will give him the resources he will need to keep the Bruins afloat in what should be a very deep Big Ten for years to come. Then again, if UCLA is serious about football again, it is hard to top the potential upside a coach like Moore may offer as a possible culture shifter.
Moore is one of the few candidates out there who could help UCLA assimilate to the Big Ten faster.