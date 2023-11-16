5 teams that should hire Sherrone Moore after beating Penn State
Sherrone Moore's national profile will be raised during Michigan's final two regular-season games.
By John Buhler
3. Pittsburgh Panthers need recruiting prowess and toughness so badly
The Pittsburgh Panthers need to move on from their head coach Pat Narduzzi. They are 2-8 on the season with wins over Wofford and Louisville, and that is it! They have lost their last four games, and could potentially lose out with feisty conference foes in Boston College and Duke remaining. For a team to go from ACC champions in 2021 to 2-10 in 2023, what a complete and utter disaster at Pitt.
What Pitt may need more than anything else is to have a coach with the passion of a Narduzzi, but the recruiting and player development component of someone like a Dave Wannstedt. To me, Moore checks both of those boxes. He would play a style of football that The Steel City would resonate with on the college football gridiron. Pitt also plays in an easier league top-to-bottom than the Big Ten.
What makes Pitt a great first job for Moore is the low entry point, combined with the recruiting territory in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. The right head coach is required at a place like Pitt in this day and age of college football. Should Moore surround himself with a good coaching staff, he has the potential to be an all-timer at Pitt. Unfortunately, he may be hamstrung by financial resources.
Admittedly, Pitt would be a good fit for Moore, but there are two programs that are better than this.