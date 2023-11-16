5 teams that should hire Sherrone Moore after beating Penn State
Sherrone Moore's national profile will be raised during Michigan's final two regular-season games.
By John Buhler
1. Iowa Hawkeyes will need a ground-centric offensive mind to lead them
Wait, what could possibly be a better job for Moore than taking over for Harbaugh at Michigan? How about staying in the same geographical footprint and going a tad more Midwest over to Iowa City, baby! That's right. Moore would be a great candidate to potentially replace Kirk Ferentz at Iowa, whenever that day inevitably comes. With Beth Goetz firing Kirk's son, the Ferentz era is ending.
As with Michigan, there are a few intriguing candidates to promote from within on Ferentz's staff. Those would include defensive coordinator Phil Parker and special teams coordinator LeVar Woods. Parker's defense is outstanding, but he is getting up there in age as well. Woods is the ideal candidate to be promoted from within, as he played for both Ferentz and his predecessor Hayden Fry at Iowa.
While there are other former Hawkeyes players out there who could lead Iowa, whether that be Bret Bielema or any of the Stoops brothers, it may be time for Iowa to go in a different direction. Frankly, it would not be by all that much, as Moore would almost certainly try to run the ball down the opposition's throat. With way better play-calling and solid recruiting chops, Iowa could be upgrading.
Of course, inherent stubbornness and rampant nepotism stand in the way of Iowa getting this right.