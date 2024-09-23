Sherrone Moore intends to run, run and run some more going forward
The Michigan Wolverines are feeling themselves after beating USC behind a non-existent passing game and their head coach wants to keep doing that going forward.
As noted by Alejandro Zúñiga of 247 Sports, Sherrone Moore told reporters that "it['s a] dream" of his to beat a team with only 32 passing yards.
While the passing game was about as terrible as it has been all season, Michigan was able to beat a solid USC Trojans squad by rushing for 290 yards on the ground with Kalel Mullings having 150+ on the day. Moore's squad was facing a must-win situation after losing in near blowout fashion to top-ranked Texas.
While the 12-team playoff does likely allow for two losses to good teams, the Wolverines had an incredibly easy schedule this season with a sneaky Illinois program joining Oregon and Ohio State as the only two top teams they play this season.
Early on it was clear that the passing offense has been troublesome with the passing game struggling behind no clear QB1 as Alex Orji and Davis Warren struggling to start the season. On the other hand, the Wolverines have found success through the run game with Donovan Edwards and Mullings having great success running for 429 yards and 224 yards respectively this season.
As Michigan looks to continue their winning ways after beating USC, it's clear why head coach Sherrone Moore wants to run, run, and run as much as possible.
With a somewhat questionable passing game, looking to run the ball is probably the best thing for the program. Through four games, it's clear that Michigan certainly has the defense to contend for a playoff spot this season. Considering the program can only afford one or two losses and still make the 12-team tournament squad likely need its offense to be for the efficient rest of the season.
With Edwards and Mulligns leading the charge, the program may have a shot at beating Illinois and making it competitive enough to sneak a victory away from Ohio State or Oregon later on in the season. Whether it works out for the Wolverines or not, it's clear that head coach Sherrone Moore will be looking to run the ball as much as possible for the rest of the season.