Everything Sherrone Moore said after embarrassing Michigan loss to Texas
By Lior Lampert
No. 3-ranked Texas trampled No. 10 Michigan in Ann Arbor in the early window of college football Saturday in Week 2. The lopsided loss marks an inauspicious start to the Sherrone Moore era for Big Blue, considering it snaps multiple impressive win streaks.
The Longhorns waltzed into The Big House, with Quinn Ewers and the passing attack spearheading a 31-12 blowout victory. Texas did plenty of things well, though their opponent didn't.
Michigan's offensive deficiencies were at the forefront, which has as much to do with Moore as anyone. The Wolverines head coach neglected the paramount position in the sport -- quarterback -- in the transfer portal.
After the walloping defeat in front of the Michigan faithful, Moore did himself no favors in his postgame press conference regarding the topic.
When asked whether he considered adding a signal-caller via the portal to complement Davis Warren, Moore replied: "No," per 247Sports' Zach Shaw. The Michigan sideline general noted that the senior quarterback's two interceptions against Texas were because of a deflected pass and miscommunication.
But the questionable comments didn't stop there for Moore.
"I don't want to make a knee-jerk reaction," Moore stated. "We're going to watch the film and make sure we're putting the right people in the right places to be successful."
Moore isn't putting too much stock into one dismal performance. "It's a loss. We haven't lost in a long time," he acknowledged, following the good old-fashioned beatdown Texas handed Michigan.
Perhaps Moore's right, or maybe he's being naive. His message to the Michigan locker room about what the team must do to overcome this gut-wrenching drubbing suggests the latter:
"It's going to take resolve ... and 'what are we going to do to get better?'" " ... We need to do it together."
Okay? That sounds nice, but what about from an on-field perspective? Were Michigan's 80 rushing yards on 23 carries not concerning for Moore? What about the Wolverines turning the ball over thrice? Or their 3-of-12 third-down conversion rate?
Despite coming off a national championship, the Wolverines have a lot of work to do. However, Moore ostensibly sees it differently, which could ultimately be his and Michigan's demise in 2024.