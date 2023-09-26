Details of Shilo Sanders injury from Colorado-Oregon are terrifying
Colorado safety Shilo Sanders suffered a medical scare after the team's game against Oregon, and his status for Week 5 is up in the air.
By Scott Rogust
The Colorado Buffaloes have been the story of the 2023 college football season. The team got off to a 3-0 start with Deion Sanders as head coach and his son, Sheduer, starting at quarterback. The team was ranked No. 19 overall this past weekend, entering a huge game against the Oregon Ducks. But in that game, Colorado suffered a 42-6 defeat.
After the game, safety Shilo Sanders says that he suffered a scare.
During the video blog of Well Off Media, run by Deion Sanders Jr., Shilo said he needed to go to the emergency room after returning to Boulder. Shilo said he was urinating blood after making a tackle during the game. The comments come at the 34:03 mark in the video below.
"I made a tackle and landed on my kidney or something, so I've got to go the ER to get checked," said Shilo.
Shilo Sanders says he was urinating blood after Oregon game
On Tuesday, Deion was asked about Shilo's status for the team's upcoming big game against the USC Trojans. The head coach confirmed that the defensive back did go to the emergency room to get checked out, and said that he hopes he can play this weekend.
“He’s doing better,” said Sanders, h/t On3Sports. “We went to the hospital right after we landed. He’s doing much better. We’re praying that he heals and he’s playing this weekend. He’s a valuable part of our secondary and our team defensively.
“(Shilo’s) one of the voices on the defense and he plays with a certain physicality that we desire and we want and he’s given me daily updates trust me, and I’m praying that he can play as a father as well as a coach.”
Just one week ago, Shilo recorded his first interception of the season, which was returned for a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams. With his status up in the air, the Buffaloes secondary will suffer yet another hit, as they are without Travis Hunter. Colorado faces off against the high-powered offense of USC, led by quarterback Caleb Williams.
This season, Sanders recorded 21 solo tackles, five assisted tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown in four games.
There should be a clearer picture as to whether Shilo will play once we get closer to kickoff for Colorado vs. USC at noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 30.