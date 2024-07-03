Shocking Cardinals pitcher should be seen as underrated NL Cy Young candidate

Ryan Helsley has a save in 70.4% (!!!!) of STL's 44 wins



'08 Francisco Rodríguez (LAA) - 62 SV; 100 W; 62%

'18 Edwin Díaz (SEA) - 57 SV; 89 W; 64%

'90 Bobby Thigpen (CHW) - 57 SV; 94 W; 60.6%

'03 Eric Gagné (LAD) - 55 SV; 85 W; 64.7%

'02 John Smoltz (ATL) - 55 SV; 101 W; 54.5% https://t.co/rTTLJUxYNR