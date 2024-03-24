Shocking contender viewed as possible trade destination for Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson's time with the New York Jets is nearing an end, and one surprising contender has been named a potential landing spot for the 2021 No. 2 overall pick.
By Lior Lampert
The Zach Wilson experience has been a nightmare from the very beginning for all parties involved since the New York Jets selected the quarterback with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and his days with the franchise are practically over.
It’s unlikely that Wilson will be donning gang green in 2024 (or any time soon), with the Jets giving him permission to speak to other teams and seek out a trade partner, per general manager Joe Douglas.
However, it’s not that simple.
Wilson’s less-than-stellar track record, fully guaranteed $5.5 million salary for the upcoming season, and the lack of backup quarterback vacancies across the league have made him a borderline untradeable asset, even with his age and draft pedigree. But ESPN’s Rich Cimini labeled one shocking contender as a possible destination for the former No. 2 pick – the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City Chiefs viewed as possible landing spot for Zach Wilson
The reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs currently have Chris Oladokun and Ian Book behind superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the depth chart. Cimini suggests the team may be waiting on veteran free agent signal-caller Blaine Gabbert to re-sign.
Moreover, the Chiefs could also be waiting on the Jets to release Wilson if they can’t find a suitor so they can pursue him via free agency rather than giving up draft capital to acquire him. The New York Post’s Brian Costello implied that it is “unlikely” the Jets can get a Day 3 draft pick after seeing what other young signal-callers around the league netted in recent trades.
Kansas City would be an incredible opportunity for Wilson to sit behind the best quarterback in the NFL and one of the brightest offensive minds in league history in Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, with no expectations of stepping into a role he’s not fit for, or pressure of outside noise from an intimidating big-market city and fan base that can chew him up and spit him out like New York.